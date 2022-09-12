 
     
Four Syrian nationals caught attempting to enter Romania illegally

stirileprotv.ro
poliția de frontieră

Border guards of Dolj County have caught four Syrian nationals who tried to enter Romania illegally via Calafat using identity documents that did not belong to them.

According to the Dolj Border Police Service (STPF), a 37-year-old Syrian citizen, driving a minibus registered in Germany, showed up at the Calafat Border Crossing Point to enter Romania. Ten Syrian citizens were travelling with him as passengers, four of whom did not have legal documents.

"Those persons identified themselves with Travel Document and residence permits bearing the insignia of the authorities in Germany. After inspecting the travel documents, the border police found that four of the persons are not one and the same with the people in the photos of the documents. As a result, a thorough check was carried out on the people, the luggage and the minibus, and no documents were found to certify the real identity of the people," according to STPF Dolj, told Agerpres.

The border policemen proceeded to halt the travel of the persons in question, and according to the Romanian-Bulgarian protocol, they and their means of transport were taken over by the the Bulgarian Border Police for further investigations.

