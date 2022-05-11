 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Fourth dose of Pfizer BioNTech anti-COVID vaccine to become available as of May 16

BioNTech/Pfizer
vaccin BioNTech

The administration of the fourth dose of Pfizer BioNTech anti-COVID vaccine can be done upon request, starting May 16, in the vaccination centres and in the family doctors' offices, the Ministry of Health informs on Wednesday, Agerpres reports.

"Taking the fourth dose of Comirnaty - Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is now possible, according to EMA and ECDC recommendations. As of May 16, the vaccination centres and the family doctors' offices can give you, upon request, the fourth dose of the Comirnaty vaccine - Pfizer BioNTech," the Ministry informs.

According to the same source, people over the age of 18 who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with three doses of messenger ARN vaccine may request the fourth dose.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health shows that immunisation with the fourth dose can be performed after at least 4 months since the third dose.

"It is recommended that the fourth dose of the vaccine be given, especially to people over the age of 60," explains the Ministry.

Proof of vaccination with the fourth dose will be the vaccination certificate, generated from the National Electronic Vaccination Register or the digital certificate.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.