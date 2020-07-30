French defence attaché - decorated by Romanian Defence Staff's chief

Colonel Flavien Garrigou-Grandchamp, who ends his term as defence attaché of the French Republic to Romania, received on Thursday the "Emblem of Honor of the Defense Staff", as a sign of high appreciation for his contribution exceptional in the development and consolidation of the Romanian-French military relations.

"In the year marking 140 years of excellent Romanian-French diplomatic relations, I can say that the Strategic Partnership between Romania and France and the cooperation within NATO and the EU are reflected in the excellent military cooperation at the operational level. I welcome the presence of French military representatives in NATO air patrol missions in the Black Sea area, in international missions in Africa, under the EU umbrella, in numerous joint training exercises. I also remark the participation of the French military staff in the establishment of the Southeast Multinational Division Command and the Multinational Corps deployed to our country. Colonel Flavien Garrigou-Grandchamp, during his term, contributed to the strengthening of the military partnership and encouraged the comradeship relations of the Romanian and French military staff . As president of the Association of Foreign Defence Attachés Accredited in Bucharest he always responded positively, efficiently and pro-actively to the requests I addressed to him", wrote the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, in a post on his Facebook page.In this context, he thanked the French colonel and wished him success in his next activity."We welcome the new attaché of the French Republic, Colonel Daniel Parpaillon, to our country! I am fully confident that the present of our cooperation is open to new opportunities," the Defence Staff's chief said.