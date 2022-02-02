French ForMin to pay official visit to Romania; to participate in solemn sitting of Parliament

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian will pay an official visit to Romania on Wednesday and Tuesday, Agerpres reports.

On Wednesday, the French official will participate in the solemn sitting of Parliament dedicated to the 15th anniversary since Romania joined the European Union.France took over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the beginning of January.According to his official agenda, Le Drian will be visiting Romania on Wednesday and Thursday.Last week, Reuters news outlet informed that the head of the French diplomacy will travel to Ukraine and Romania, in the context of the tensed situation in the region. "I will travel with my German counterpart (Annalena Baerbock) to Kyiv in a few days and again to Romania to assure our Romanian colleagues of our solidarity," said the French Minister, according to the news agency.