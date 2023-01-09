Gabriela Ruse and Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik debut with victories in Australian Open qualifiers

Romanian tennis players Gabriela Ruse and Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik won on Monday, in Melbourne, in the first round of qualifying for the main singles draw of the Australian Open tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year.

Ruse (25 years old, 112 WTA) beat Australian Seone Mendez (23 years old, 371 WTA) in three sets, 6-1 3-6 6-1, after one hour and 44 minutes.

Her next opponent will be the winner between the American Robin Anderson and the French Selena Janicijevic.

Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik (32 years old, 171 WTA) prevailed without emotion against the French Carole Monnet (21 years old, 208 WTA), 6-2 6-0, in one hour and 21 minutes.

Cadantu will play in the second round against the German Eva Lys (20 years old, 127 WTA).

Romania has another female representative, Gabriela Lee (27 years old, 198 WTA), who will play on Tuesday in the first preliminary round against the Spaniard Rebeka Masarova (23 years old, 94 WTA).

Ruse and Cadantu each secured 36,575 Australian dollars and 20 WTA points.AGERPRES