Garry Kasparov opens 2023 Superbet Chess Classic Romania tournament in Bucharest

"My first memory related to Romanian sports dates from 1976. I clearly remember Nadia Comaneci's performance at the Olympic Games in Montreal. And then I remember the outstanding course of the Romanian national football team at the 1994 World Cup. Romania was not that lucky, but it was close to reaching even higher. These are the first two strong memories that come to my mind related to Romanian sport," said the former world chess champion.

Regarding the 2023 edition of Superbet Chess Classic Romania, Kasparov stressed that he wants it to be even stronger than the previous one.

"I expect each edition of the Bucharest tournament to be better than the previous one, and I expect these players to rise to the level this great organization of the competition deserves. It's great that we have all the best players in the Grand Chess Tour here in Bucharest, even Ding Liren and Ian Nepomniachtchi, who just recently finished their world championship match," mentioned Kasparov.

Multiple world champion Garry Kasparov opened on Friday the Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2023 tournament (May 6 - 15), the first leg of this year's Grand Chess Tour. Kasparov and Teodora, a 12-year-old girl who started practicing chess a few months ago, made the first symbolic move of the competition at the opening ceremony that took place at the Grand Hotel Bucharest. The Bucharest tournament features 10 of the world's best players and a $350,000 prize fund.