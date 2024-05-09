Gas and electricity bill prices have dropped, government intervention, correct (PM Ciolacu)

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu highlighted on Thursday that natural gas and electricity bills dropped in April, something that proves that the Government's intervention was correct.

"Following the application of the new amendments to the energy and gas price capping mechanism, at the end of March, natural gas prices dropped in April by 25 percent and electricity prices by 15 percent compared to the maximum capped prices. This shows that the Government's intervention was correct and legitimate, namely in favour of Romanians," said the prime minister at the beginning of the government meeting.

On 28 March, the Government adopted amendments to Emergency Ordinance 27/2022 which eliminated the sun tax for prosumers and updated the support scheme for all electricity and gas consumers.

"What has been a certainty for me since the new mechanism was promoted in the Government is confirmed today by the bills. I have always maintained: the state must intervene where necessary, when necessary and as necessary. There is no need to overturn an entire system, but to calculate, analyse and apply wisely. We continue to protect the bills of Romanians," Energy minister Sebastian Burduja said on Wednesday.

He also said that Romanians pay among the lowest prices in the European Union for electricity and natural gas, according to a press release issued by the relevant ministry.