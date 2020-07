Policemen and gendarmes applied, in the past 24 hours, 1,066 fines, worth 184,222 RON, following infringement of provisions of Law no. 55/2020 regarding some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, informs, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

According to the quoted source, in the past 24 hours, 464 calls to single emergency line 112 were made and 1,936 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), opened specially for informing citizens.