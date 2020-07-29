GCS: 1,182 new COVID-19 cases, total reaching 48,235

1,182 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, since the last report, following tests conducted at the national level, informs, on Wednesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

These are cases that have not had a prior positive test, the GCS mentions.

Until Wednesday, on Romanian territory, 48,235 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed. The GCS shows that 26,446 patients were declared cured and 3,870 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.

GCS also shows that, until this time, at the national level, there have been 1,154,228 tests processed. Of them, 22,049 were processed in the past 24 hours, 13,954 on the basis of case definition and medical protocol, and 8,095 on demand.

Furthermore, since the last informative bulletin made by the GCS, another 480 tests processed prior to the last 24 hour period and sent until July 29 have also been reported.