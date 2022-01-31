 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 20,131 new cases of COVID in past 24 hours

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
salvari UPU covid urgenta ambulanta

A total of 20,131 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were reported in the past 24 hours, as well as 41 COVID-related deaths, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday, Agerpres reports.

"According to the data available with the National Centre for Intervention Management and Control (CNCCI) on January 31, 2022, at 10:00, in the 24-hour interval, 20,131 cases of people SARS-CoV-2 positive were registered. Also, 41 deaths were reported in the same hour interval," GCS points out.

The highest number of cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic in Romania was registered on January 26, namely 34,255.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.