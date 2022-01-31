GCS: 20,131 new cases of COVID in past 24 hours

A total of 20,131 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were reported in the past 24 hours, as well as 41 COVID-related deaths, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday, Agerpres reports.

"According to the data available with the National Centre for Intervention Management and Control (CNCCI) on January 31, 2022, at 10:00, in the 24-hour interval, 20,131 cases of people SARS-CoV-2 positive were registered. Also, 41 deaths were reported in the same hour interval," GCS points out.The highest number of cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic in Romania was registered on January 26, namely 34,255.