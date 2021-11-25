GCS: 2,104 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24hrs; 212 deaths, 35 occurred prior to reference interval

A number of 2,104 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours and 212 deaths have been reported, of which 35 occurred prior to the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.

"According to the existing data with the National Centre for Intervention Control and Management (CNCCI), on November 25, 2021, at 10.00 am, 2,104 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24hrs. Also, 212 deaths were reported among which 35 occurred prior to the reference interval," stated GCS