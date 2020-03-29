GCS: 21,460 coronavirus tests completed up to now, at national level

A number of 21,460 tests were completed up to now at the national level, of which 1,400 in private medical units, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 1,018 calls to the single emergency line 112 and 4,118 at the TELVERDE line for informing citizens (0800 800 358).GCS reminds citizens to only take into consideration information verified by official sources and to call the TELVERDE live - 0800 800 358 for recommendations and other information.The TELVERDE line is not an emergency number, but a phone line strictly to inform citizens, the quoted source emphasizes.Romanians abroad can request information regarding the prevention and fight against the virus at the specially dedicated line - +4021 320 20 20.