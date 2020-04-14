 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 246 new cases of persons infected with novel coronavirus; total numer 6,879

Facebook
covid 19 coronavirus

A number of 246 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania according to the latest report, with the total number of persons who got infected reaching thus 6,897, informed the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Tuesday.

Among the persons who got infected, 1,051 recovered and were discharged from hospital.

There are currently 241 patients being treated in intensive care units.

According to the same source, 332 persons who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.