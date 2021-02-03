GCS: 2,752 new cases of COVID-19; more than 33,000 tests performed in the past 24 hours

A number of 2,752 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 has been registered in the past 24 hours, following more than 33,000 tests carried out nationwide, of which 25,550 are RT-PCR tests and 8,372 rapid antigenic tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.

As of Wednesday, 735,271 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 681,271 were declared cured.

To date, 5,498,375 RT-PCR tests and 136,857 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the past 24 hours, 25,550 RT-PCR tests were performed (17,107 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,443 upon request) and 8,372 rapid antigen tests.