 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 2,752 new cases of COVID-19; more than 33,000 tests performed in the past 24 hours

mediafax.ro
test COVID-19

A number of 2,752 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 has been registered in the past 24 hours, following more than 33,000 tests carried out nationwide, of which 25,550 are RT-PCR tests and 8,372 rapid antigenic tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.

As of Wednesday, 735,271 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 681,271 were declared cured.

To date, 5,498,375 RT-PCR tests and 136,857 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the past 24 hours, 25,550 RT-PCR tests were performed (17,107 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,443 upon request) and 8,372 rapid antigen tests.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.