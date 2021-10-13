GCS: 382 deaths in COVID patients - in the last 24 hours; among them a 24-year-old

A total of 382 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.

Eight other deaths were reported prior to the reference period, which occurred in September - six and at the beginning of this month - two, in Constanta, Covasna, Galati, Ialomita and Prahova counties.

According to GCS, there are 190 men and 200 women.Among those infected with SARS-CoV-2 who died is a 24-year-old young man from Bistrita-Nasaud County without comorbidities, unvaccinated against COVID.According to the GCS, 358 of the deaths were reported in patients who had comorbidities, for 21 patients who died there were no comorbidities, and for 11 they have not been reported so far.Out of a total of 390 patients who died, 351 were unvaccinated against COVID and 39 were vaccinated. The 39 vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 52 to 93 years. 38 of the vaccinated deceased patients had comorbidities, and one had no declared comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 40,461 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.