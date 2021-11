GCS: 4,844 new cases of COVID in last 24 hours; 307 deaths

In the last 24 hours, 4,844 cases of positive people with SARS-CoV-2 were registered and 307 deaths were reported, of which 21 prior to the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Friday, agerpres reports.

"According to the existing data on November 12, 2021, at 10.00, within 24 hours, 4,844 cases of positive people with SARS-VOC-2 were registered. Also, 307 deaths were reported, of which 21 from the previous interval," GCS announced.