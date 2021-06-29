GCS: 73 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2; in over 29,000 tests in last 24 hours

A number of 73 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, in over 29,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive.

Until Tuesday, on Romania's territory there have been 1,080,740 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus, and 1,045,351 patients were declared cured.

At national level, 8,331,498 RT-PCR tests and 1,447,760 rapid antigen tests have been processed so far.

In the last 24 hours 15,292 RT-PCR tests were performed (8,076 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,216 upon demand) and 14,406 rapid antigenic tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, upon retesting patients who were already positive, 23 people were reconfirmed positive.