GCS: 763 persons retest positive for SARS-CoV-2

As many as 763 persons were retested and reconfirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced today.

The breakdown of these cases by counties is as follows:

* Alba - 7

* Arad - 10

* Arges - 60

* Bacau - 28

* Bihor - 27

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 0

* Botosani - 9

* Braila - 11

* Brasov - 48

* Buzau - 31

* Calarasi - 8

* Caras-Severin - 0

* Cluj - 24

* Constanta - 20

* Covasna - 9

* Dambovita - 13

* Dolj - 10

* Galati - 24

* Giurgiu - 0

* Gorj - 21

* Harghita - 19

* Hunedoara - 12

* Ialomita - 2

* Iasi - 24

* Maramures - 5

* Mehedinti - 10

* Mures - 2

* Neamt - 24

* Olt - 13

* Prahova - 20

* Salaj - 0

* Satu Mare - 2

* Sibiu - 21

* Suceava - 26

* Teleorman - 5

* Timis - 18

* Tulcea - 1

* Valcea - 12

* Vaslui - 12

* Vrancea - 29

* Bucharest City - 122

* Ilfov - 24

As many as 1,415 new SARS-CoV-2 cases have been registered since the last report.