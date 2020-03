On Romania's territory, there are 7,801 persons in institutionalized quarantine, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

Another 131,367 persons are under self-isolation and medical monitoring.Up to this time, at the national level, 19,663 tests were conducted, of which 1,277 in private medical units.In the past 24 hours, there were 1,122 calls to the single emergency number 112 and 6,039 to the TELVERDE line for informing citizens (0800 800 358).