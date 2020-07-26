GCS: COVID-19 case count of Romanians abroad reaches 5,329, death toll - 123

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday that 5,329 Romanians abroad had been confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus, with the death toll constant at 123.

Of the 5,329 Romanian citizens confirmed to be infected, 1,891 were in Italy, 561 in Spain, 124 in France, 2,401 in Germany, 157 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in the USA, 111 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus.16 in Greece, 2 in Cyprus and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Sweden and the Republic of the Congo.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 123 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in Great Britain, 9 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in USA, one in Brazil and one in the Republic of the Congo.Of the Romanian citizens abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 165 were declared cured: 135 in Germany, 18 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia, GCS states.These data are obtained by the Romanian diplomatic missions and consular offices abroad, either from the competent authorities of the states of residence, insofar as these data are subject to public communication, or directly from Romanian citizens abroad.As of July 25, 2020, 1,665,802 cases have been reported in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases have been reported in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.Citizens are advised to consider only the information verified by official sources and to call for recommendations and other information on the TELVERDE line - 0800.800.358.The TELVERDE number is not an emergency number, it is a telephone line strictly assigned for informing citizens and it is valid for national calls, from Monday to Friday, between 8:00 and 20:00 hrs. Also, Romanians abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus at the line specially dedicated to them, +4021.320.20.20, states the quoted source.