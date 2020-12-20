GCS: Infection rate in Ilfov drops to 6.7 / 1,000 inhabitants; slight decrease in Bucharest, too

Ilfov County registers a 14-day new coronavirus infection rate of 6.7 per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day, when it had 6.87 per thousand inhabitants, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday, according to AGERPRES.

Next in the rate chart come Bucharest, with 6.16 per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day, when the rate was 6.43 per thousand inhabitants, and Constant County with 5.15 per thousand inhabitants.

A high infection rate per thousand inhabitants is also registered in the counties of Cluj - 4.65, Brasov - 4.59 and Timis - 4.02.

A low SARS-CoV-2 infection rate is registered in the counties of Gorj - 0.78, Harghita - 0.7 and Vrancea - 1.05.

Also in the green area there are the counties of Olt - 1.07 infection rate per thousand inhabitants, Neamt - with 1.33, Salaj - with 1.25 and Suceava - 1.47.