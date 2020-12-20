 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Infection rate in Ilfov drops to 6.7 / 1,000 inhabitants; slight decrease in Bucharest, too

Forbes
COVID coronavirus

Ilfov County registers a 14-day new coronavirus infection rate of 6.7 per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day, when it had 6.87 per thousand inhabitants, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday, according to AGERPRES.

Next in the rate chart come Bucharest, with 6.16 per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day, when the rate was 6.43 per thousand inhabitants, and Constant County with 5.15 per thousand inhabitants.

A high infection rate per thousand inhabitants is also registered in the counties of Cluj - 4.65, Brasov - 4.59 and Timis - 4.02.

A low SARS-CoV-2 infection rate is registered in the counties of Gorj - 0.78, Harghita - 0.7 and Vrancea - 1.05.

Also in the green area there are the counties of Olt - 1.07 infection rate per thousand inhabitants, Neamt - with 1.33, Salaj - with 1.25 and Suceava - 1.47.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.