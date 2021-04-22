GCS: Only two counties and Capital remain in red zone

The Bucharest Municipality remains in the red zone, with 4.41 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 per thousand inhabitants, down from the previous day, when it had an incidence of 4.51, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

In the red scenario there are also the counties of Ilfov, with an incidence of 4.48 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 per thousand inhabitants and Cluj - 4.27.

According to the GCS, the areas with the largest number of newly confirmed cases from the previous reporting are Bucharest - 503 and the counties of Timis - 180, Cluj - 154, Bihor - 141, Prahova - 131 and Galati - 128.

In the last 24 hours there were 2,989 newly confirmed cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2.