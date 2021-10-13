GCS: Romania receives 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland, through European Mechanism for Civil Protection

Romania received on Wednesday, from the Polish stocks, through the European Mechanism for Civil Protection, 50 oxygen concentrators for the patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, which are to be sent to the modular unit in Letcani.

"At the request of the Romanian state in order to provide support in combating the effects generated by the exponential increase in the number of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases, addressed to the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the European Commission (ERCC), through the Common Emergency Communication and Information System (CECIS), by the Department for Emergency Situations and the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, on Wednesday, 50 oxygen concentrators from the Polish stocks arrived in Romania," informed the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Poland has provided the transportation of these essential medical supplies for the treatment of patients infected with the novel coronavirus who need oxygen.The transport arrived in Iasi on Wednesday morning, and the ISU (Inspectorate for Emergency Situations) Iasi will receive the equipment, after which it will be sent to the modular unit in Letcani."European solidarity materialized through concrete actions in support of all countries affected by various emergencies has represented and continues to represent of a priority manner the preliminary step towards what we call in the management of emergencies, the return to normalcy," said GCS.