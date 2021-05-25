Gendarmes remove eight bears from Baile Tusnad resort

Gendarmes from Haghita County in the past 24 hours removed eight bears from the Baile Tusnad resort, after people called emergency number 112 to signal their presence.

The Press Office of the Harghita County Inspectorate of Gendarmerie (IJJ) informed that the first call was received on Monday evening from a woman who said she saw a bear with two cubs on the Sfanta Ana Alley and other three bears in front of the Batile Tusnad Town Hall. A team from the 1st Mobile Gendarmerie Detachment that was immediately sent to the location removed a bear from near a store, while the other had already left the area where people had initially seen them, going back into the woods.

The second call was receive one hour later, when a man signaled the presence of a bear on the Garii Street and of another one in front of the Town Hall. The same team from the 1st Mobile Gendarmerie Detachment went to guide the animals to go back into the woods.The bears seemed to be looking for food, according to the people who called 112.The gendarmes remained in the area for a while, to get sure that the danger was no longer imminent, and then they called the relevant authorities in such situations.Moreover, the locals were warned about the presence of the bears through RO-ALERT messages sent by the Harghita Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, and a team from the County Ambulance Service was sent to the location.There have been 58 emergency calls recorded by the call centre of the Gendarmerie Inspectorate of Harghita, signaling the presence of the bears near localities.The area where the gendarmes were called to remove the bears from localities were Baile Tusnad, Miercurea Ciuc, Gheorgheni, Subcetate, Sancraieni, Izvoru Muresului, Ditrau and Toplita.The gendarmers reminded people to call 112 every time they witness such situations, not to intervene, not to feed the wild animals, to take care where they leave their waste and not to get close to the bears to capture them on film or to take pictures.