General consolidated budget arrears up 9.5 percent in July 2022

The arrears of the general consolidated budget increased 9.5% in July 2022, compared to the previous month, to 222.18 million lei, from 202.82 million lei, according to the data published on the website of the Finance Ministry (MF).

Over 90 days arrears increased 16.5%, from 72 million lei to 83.9 million lei, while arrears over 120 days advanced 7.4%, from 73.1 million lei, in June, to 78.5 million lei in July 2022. Also, arrears over 360 days increased from 57.7 million lei to 59.7 million lei (+3.4%), told Agerpres.

According to the cited source, in terms of local budgets, arrears went up 10.36%, from 185.44 million lei (in June) to 204.66 million lei (in July).

Debts overdue for more than 90 days increased 16%, to 80.9 million lei, those over 120 days increased 9.57%, to 75.5 million lei, and those over 360 days have registered an advance of almost 3%, reaching 48.2 million lei.

In the "state and autonomous budget" chapter, arrears increased from 17.38 million lei in June to 17.52 million lei in July 2022 (+0.8%).

Arrears over 90 days went up 36.36%, to 3 million lei, those over 120 days decreased 28.57%, to 3 million lei, and those over 360 days increased by 5.5%, to 11.5 million lei.