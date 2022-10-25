 
     
General consolidated budget deficit, up 3.04 pct of GDP, after first nine months

The general consolidated budget deficit rose to 3.04% of GDP after the first nine months of 2022, from 2.4% in the first eight months of the year, according to data published on Tuesday by the Ministry of Finance.

Compared to the similar period in 2021, when it stood at 3.75% of GDP, the budget deficit decreased by 0.71 percentage points in the January-September period.

"The execution of the general consolidated budget in the first nine months of 2022 ended with a deficit of 41.70 billion RON, down from 44.29 billion RON recorded in the same period of 2021. Expressed as a percentage of the Gross Domestic Product, the budget deficit decreased by 0.71 percentage points in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, from 3.75% of GDP to 3.04% of GDP," reports the Ministry of Finance.

The deficit target for the current year is 5.8% of GDP.AGERPRES

