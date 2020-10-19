 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GeneralElection/ Eight parties, two independents file final bids with Overseas Electoral Bureau

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Camera Deputaților plen Parlament

The electoral bureau for Romanians overseas has reported that the bids submitted by political parties and formations and also by independents for a seat in the Romanian Parliament representing the overseas Romanians have remained final, according to AGERPRES.

According to the decision of Electoral Bureau no. 43 for Romanian citizens domiciled or residing abroad, the bids submitted for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Alliance, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Pro Romania, the People's Movement Party (PMP), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), the Romanian Ecology Party and the Alliance for Romanians' Union have remained final.

Two independent candidates - Stefan Voloseniuc and Constantin Darius Radu - also entered the race for a seat in Parliament.

In all, 76 candidates from 8 political parties, and also independents, want to represent the overseas Romanians in the future Romanian Legislature.

The general election abroad will be held December 5 and 6.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.