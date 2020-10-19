GeneralElection/ Eight parties, two independents file final bids with Overseas Electoral Bureau

The electoral bureau for Romanians overseas has reported that the bids submitted by political parties and formations and also by independents for a seat in the Romanian Parliament representing the overseas Romanians have remained final, according to AGERPRES.

According to the decision of Electoral Bureau no. 43 for Romanian citizens domiciled or residing abroad, the bids submitted for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Alliance, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Pro Romania, the People's Movement Party (PMP), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), the Romanian Ecology Party and the Alliance for Romanians' Union have remained final.

Two independent candidates - Stefan Voloseniuc and Constantin Darius Radu - also entered the race for a seat in Parliament.

In all, 76 candidates from 8 political parties, and also independents, want to represent the overseas Romanians in the future Romanian Legislature.

The general election abroad will be held December 5 and 6.