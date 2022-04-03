Geoana: Romania is mature, influential and respected in NATO

Romania is mature, influential and respected in NATO, and the entire transatlantic space is vigilant, coherent and prepared to deal with any challenges, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said.

"Romania's full and profound integration in NATO is happening in these dramatic moments, and in military and strategic terms there will no longer be a qualitative difference between the allies in the West and those in the East of Europe. We are NATO. The entire transatlantic space is vigilant, coherent and prepared to deal with any challenges," Mircea Geoana said on Sunday at a ceremony celebrating NATO Day in Romania, at the headquarters of the Romanian National Defence Ministry.

According to him, there is no prosperity, democracy, "national and Euro-Atlantic transformation" without security, and the Army represents the spinal column of the Romanian state and the foundation of the nation.

Geoana underscored that Romania is to NATO "a first rank partner," whose strategic relevance in the area of the Black Sea, South-Eastern Europe and the transatlantic space is respected.

"A few days ago we celebrated 18 years since our country, together with other currently allied nations, joined NATO. (...) Romania and the new allies have reached today their true strategic and political maturity," Geoana pointed out.

He also brought to mind that there are eight battlegroups on NATO's Eastern Flank. "We shall do even more, and, at the Madrid Summit, our leaders will adopt decisions with historic effects for the permanent, robust, sustainable and coherent presence of NATO on the Eastern Flank," Mircea Geoana added. AGERPRES