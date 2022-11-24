George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra to give concerts November 29-30 at Bucharest Athenaeum

The George Enescu Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra will give two concerts to celebrate December 1, Romania's National Day, at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest, on November 29 and 30 evening under the baton of its principal conductor Gabriel Bebeselea, told Agerpres.

According to a press issue released by the orchestra, the playbill includes George Enescu's "Romanian Suite"; Joseph Haydn's "Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major"; Felix Mendelssohn's "Concertpiece No. 2 in D minor, Op. 114 for Clarinet, Basset Horn & Piano"; Cecile Chaminade's "Flute Concertino in D major, Op. 107"; Pascal Bentoiu's "The Transylvanian Suite"; Ionel Dumitru's "Romanian dance no. 2 for tuba and orchestra," and Theodor Rogalski's "Three Romanian Dances."

Instrumental artists from the orchestral ensemble, including the concertmaster, instrumental soloists and section leaders will be in the soloist position: Rafael Butaru - violin; Madalinas Fara - cello; Doris Iorga - oboe; Laurentiu Darie - bassoon; Dan and Alexandru Abramovici - clarinet; Ion Bogdan Stefanescu - flute and Laurentiu Sima - tuba.

Tickets are available at the Romanian Athenaeum's ticket office and online, on www.fge.org.ro - the "Calendar" page.