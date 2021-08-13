George Enescu's Ballade for Violin and Orchestra, performed by violinist David Garrett, to be broadcast on August 19

A recording with George Enescu's Ballade for Violin and Orchestra, performed by violinist David Garrett, will be presented on August 19, at 12:00 hrs, on the 140th anniversary of the Romanian composer's birth, on the website of the George Enescu Festival.

"On August 19, at 12:15 hrs, the Festival will release on its website, the recording of the Ballade for Violin and Orchestra by George Enescu, in the unique interpretation of the famous violinist David Garrett, together with the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic and under the baton of the late Gianluigi Gelmetti, as was presented in its 2015 edition. The recording can be downloaded from the site by those who want to take part in the experience or can be made available free of charge to organizations wishing to enter the project, for simultaneous broadcast on August 19, at 12:15 hrs. The recording is about 5 minutes long," inform the organizers of the festival in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The project prepared by the 'George Enescu' Festival is called "Sunetul Iubirii" (The Sound of Love).

The organizers invite private individuals and media institutions - televisions, radios, online publications to join this initiative by distributing on social platforms or broadcasting on their own channels (radio, TV, online) the mentioned recording, to which they will have free access, agerpres.ro informs.

Any event organized by an institution/company/organization can be distributed on social platforms with #SunetulIubirii and # Enescu140ani and tag for the Enescu Festival, in order to be taken over on the Festival's channels.