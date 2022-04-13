German teenager kills local woman in Medias, citing racial reasons for his actions

A 17-year-old teenager, German citizen, was detained for killing a local woman from central Medias, on Tuesday, at noon, in the middle of the street, invoking "reasons related to race", informed First Deputy Prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Sibiu Tribunal, Ruginosu Mihaela, in a press release.

The victim, a 74-year-old woman, was found with her neck slashed by other passers-by, who called for help at 112 emergency line. The ambulance crew tried to resuscitate the woman, but had to declare her dead."On 13.04.2022, at 2:45 am, the criminal prosecutor ordered the detention of a minor, a German citizen, aged 17 for committing the crime of murder, with the aggravating circumstance of committing the crime for reasons related to race, a deed stipulated by the Criminal Code. Today [Wednesday- ed.n.] the judge of rights and liberties with the Sibiu Tribunal will be notified with a proposal for preventive detention," Prosecutor's Office attached to the Sibiu Tribunal informs in a press release.According to the cited source, during the criminal investigation the prosecutor benefited from the support of police officers from the Sibiu County Police Inspectorate (IPJ Sibiu) - Criminal Investigation Department, forensic technicians from IPJ Sibiu, Medias Police and the structures attached to this institution, forensic doctors from the Sibiu County Medical Service, the General Directorate of Social Assistance and Child Protection Sibiu and the authorized translator.Contacted by the AGERPRES correspondent, the spokesperson of the General Directorate of Social Assistance and Child Protection (DGASPC) Sibiu, Beatrice Muntean, stated that the criminal minor was placed in foster care in Sibiu County in 2016 and benefited from psychological counseling at the hearing."A representative of DGASPC Sibiu-psychologist participated in the hearing of the minor. His case is monitored by DGASPC Sibiu through quarterly visit reports, in order to prevent any forms of abuse against the minor/young person. We have the obligation to take notice of the situations in which the child placed on the territory of Romania is abused, if he is moved to another family, other than the one in whose care he was placed without the consent of the National Authority for the Protection of the Rights of the Child and Adoption, or if the young person leaves Romania. The young man has been in foster care since 2016. In Sibiu County there are five young people with international foster care, four young Germans and one Belgian," said Beatrice Muntean.