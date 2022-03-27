Geroge Simion, elected chairman of Alliance for the Union of Romanians

Delegates to the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) Extraordinary Congress elected George Simion as party chairman on Sunday.

There were 784 votes in favor of George Simion's motion.

George Simion, with the motion "Rich Romania: Christian and Democrat", and Danut Aelenei, with the motion "More Democracy" were nominated for the position of AUR leader.

38 people voted for the motion proposed by Danut Aelenei, Agerpres.ro informs.

The team backing George Simion includes, among others, Claudiu-Richard Tarziu - CNC president, Sorin Lavric - AUR Senate president, Marius-Dorin Lulea - first vice-president, Cristian David - general secretary, as well as Adrian-George Axinia, Dan Tanasa, Gianina Serban, Raluca-Elena Amariei, Robert Alecu and Valeriu Munteanu - vice-presidents.