Gheorghita: EMA authorization for COVID-19 vaccination of children under 16 may be granted next month

The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19, Col. Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Friday, in Targu-Mures, that it is possible for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to grant next month the authorization for vaccination of children under 16 years of age, agerpres reports.

"It is important to have the authorization from the European Medicines Agency. It is possible that this authorization will be granted next month, since we already have enough doses and we can start this vaccination process without delay using the current logistics, the current organization. I do not see an impediment in having a continuous activity that would allow this age group access to vaccination," Gheorghita told a press conference.

More than 300 volunteers, about 3,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine and ten vaccination streams with a capacity of about 100 people per hour are preparing for the "Mures Vaccinates" marathon, which will run from Friday to Sunday, May 16, at the "George Emil Palade" University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology in Targu Mures.