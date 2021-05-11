 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Gheorghita: Vaccination can start for patients of hospitals having immunisation centres

Facebook
Valeriu Gheorghiță

The vaccination activity of hospital patients can start in the medical units where immunisation centres already operate, the chairman of the National Coordinating Committee for activities on vaccination against COVID-19, Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday.

The head of CNCAV added that he wants the immunisation of patients to start on May 17 in the hospitals where there are no vaccination centres.

According to him, a coordinator of the vaccination activity will be appointed at the level of each hospital.

He added that all types of COVID vaccine can be used, but "preferably" Johnson & Johnson because it is given in a single dose, as the booster time for other types often exceeds period of hospitalisation.

"In those cases, if another type of vaccine is chosen, (...) the patient can take the booster in a functional vaccination centre in the vicinity of the home town without appointment," said the CNCAV chairman.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.