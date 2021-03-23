Gheorghita: Vaccination in incubation period does not influence COVID-19 evolution

The president of the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, declared on Tuesday that vaccination against the new coronavirus of asymptomatic people or those who are incubating the virus does not influence the natural evolution of the disease.

The clarification was made in the context in which the prefect of Prahova County, Cristian Ionescu, demanded on Tuesday that the Public Health Directorate and the College of Physicians start emergency investigations after the appearance in the public space of the information according to which two persons, husband and wife, from the commune of Prahova, Filipestii de Padure, died due to COVID-19 after being previously immunized with the serum from Pfizer.

"There has also been discussion about the vaccination in people who are either in the incubation period or with asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection, in no case does it increase the risk of unfavorable evolution. Vaccination does not influence the course of the natural evolution of the disease," said Gheorghita.Data in the public domain show that the two spouses were already infected with the new coronavirus at the time of immunization.