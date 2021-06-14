Ghinea: The text of the motion is a web of blatant lies, misinformation and contradictions

PSD spreads fake news more than the television stations serving this party, and the text of the motion is a web of lies, misinformation and flagrant contradictions, the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Cristian Ghinea wrote on Monday on his Facebook account.

According to the relevant minister, Romania has an absorption rate of European funds of 55%, in the EU margin of 58%.

"PSD's lie: Every day means huge losses of European funds and sinking into the abyss of austerity. Truth: The European Commission's forecast estimates the increase in Gross Domestic Product by 3.8% in 2021 and 4% in 2022, respectively. The estimated growth in the case of Romania is higher than the EU average. PSD's lie: The current absorption is a disaster. The truth: The rate of absorption of European funds on May 1, 2021, for the financial year 2014-2020 is 55% - ie 16.8 billion euros, European money entering Romania. Romania's absorption rate is within the EU average (58%), equal to that of Belgium and higher than other countries such as Italy (53%), Spain (51%), Denmark or the Netherlands (45%)," said Minister Ghinea on the day when the Chamber of Deputies debates the simple motion of PSD against him.Regarding the accusations according to which the programs from the Financial Framework 2021-2027 do not exist on paper either, Ghinea showed that Romania published last year the proposal of the Partnership Agreement and the proposals of the Operational Programs related to the programming period 2021 - 2027, documents that were put in public debate and which can be found on the website of the Ministry of European Investments and Projects."None of the EU member states has started the projects on the next financial framework. They did not even know how, at the moment, we are in the negotiation phase of the Partnership Agreements, according to the schedule established by the EU," the quoted source states.Cristian Ghinea also pointed out that Romania has not "lost" any cent of the PNRR and explained that the allocation from the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism that belongs to each member state is made on the basis of a calculation formula.As to the PSD statements according to which Romania did not allocate European funds to support the medical system in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the relevant minister announced that an amount of 2.7 billion lei from European funds was allocated in the last year for the endowment hospitals in Romania amid the pandemic, and the relevant ministry has already signed 169 financing contracts with beneficiaries in the medical sector, throughout the country.