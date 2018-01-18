Gigi Dragomir appointed head of National Agency for Mineral Resources by interim PM Fifor

Gigi Dragomir was appointed as the new head, in rank of secretary of state, of the National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANRM), through a decision of the interim Prime Minister Mihai Fifor, on Thursday published in the Official Journal. Since January 3, acting as ANRM head was Sorin Gal, based on a decision of the former Prime Minister Mihai Tudose. Gal is the general manager of the General Directorate for Management, Assessment and Assignment of Oil Resources/Reserves of the ANRM.

On December 29 2017, Mihai Tudose decided to remove Gigi Dragomir from his office as General Director of the ANRM, in rank of secretary of state, of the ANRM. Dragomir held this office from October 3 2017.

Agerpres.