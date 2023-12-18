Golden ribbons from gold medal given by David Popovici to children who survived cancer

Swimmer David Popovici offered on Monday the children who survived cancer golden ribbons made from one of his gold medals won at last year's World Championships within the MedLife charity program of genetic testing entitled "Hope doesn't die of cancer".

A supporter of the project since its launch, David Popovici donated a few months ago a medal won in the 200 m freestyle as a sign of hope for children with cancer. On Monday, a panel with 100 golden ribbons was exhibited at the Fundeni Clinical Institute to be given to those who overcome the disease.

The world champion visited the children with cancer hospitalized at the Fundeni Clinical Institute and offered the first 20 ribbons to those who survived the battle with this disease.

"I admire these children very much, it was very difficult to enter the halls and equally difficult to leave there. Because they are going through something... that is, when we say we have problems, no, we don't. I have no right to complain that it's hard... because they carry the real hard. I felt admiration and respect for them, I'm glad that many managed to beat this merciless disease," he added.

Genetic tests cost approximately 3,000 euros, but they are offered free of charge to children through the "Hope doesn't die of cancer" program. Popovici said that the state should also be a major sponsor in such projects.