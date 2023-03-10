Good skiing conditions at Straja, Parang and Rausor mountain resorts

The ski slopes at the mountain resorts of Straja, Parang and Rausor are in good conditions for skiing this weekend, the layer of snow having been prepared with the snow groomer stands between 20 and 50 centimeters, according to the assessments of mountain rescuers and lodgers in these areas.

At the Straja resort skiing takes place in very good conditions, the snow layer on the slopes is about half a meter thick, but the number of tourists has decreased, compared to the winter period.

"All the ski slopes are functional, with the exception of the one under the cable car. The weather is good and snow is forecast for this weekend. Winter sports lovers will be able to participate in a ski competition that will be organized at Pasul Valcan," Coordinator of the ski school in Straja Marius Fodoran told AGERPES on Friday.

A relatively similar situation can be found at the Parang resort, where you can ski on Slope B and the one below the ski lift.

"The snow is about 50 centimeters thick. It is a little softer towards noon, but it freezes at night. Precipitations are expected this weekend," according to head of Petrosani-Parang Mountain Rescue Remus Popescu.

He warned about the risk of avalanches at altitudes higher than 1,800 meters, on the south-western faces, but also on the valleys where the snow can leave the ledges.

At the Rausor resort in Retezat, the snow layer is between 20 and 30 centimeters on the ski slope.

"You can ski in good conditions, and the cable transport facilities are functional," head of the Hunedoara County Public Service Mountain Rescue Ovidiu Bodean stated.

Ski lovers can take part, on Saturday, in the "Rausor Cup" competition, starting at 10:00hrs.