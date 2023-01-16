Goods worth 221,550 RON, detained by customs inspectors in Brasov

The customs inspectors with the Interior Customs Bureau Brasov - Brasov Regional Directorate detained goods worth 221,550 RON, following the physical control of the goods in a road train arriving from Turkey, likely to affect the intellectual property rights of brands such as Ariel, Fairy.

"Customs inspectors with the Internal Customs Office Brasov - Brasov Regional Directorate, discovered, as a result of the physical control over the goods in a road train arriving from Turkey, belonging to a commercial company based in Brasov, 1,920 bags of Ariel brand/design powder detergent, totaling 11,695 kg, 360 pieces of Fairy brand/design dishwashing detergent, totaling 580 kg and 1,350 pieces of Head & Shoulders brand/design hair shampoo, totaling 560 kg, goods susceptible to infringing the intellectual property rights of the mentioned brands," according to a press release of the Romanian Customs Authority, Agerpres informs.

The goods were detained, and the goods, if they had been sold on the market at the retail price of an original product, are worth approximately 221,550 RON.