Gopo Awards support Ukrainian filmmakers via 'United through film' campaign

The Romanian film industry expresses its solidarity with the Ukrainian filmmakers through the campaign "United through film", at the XVI edition of the Gopo Awards.

According to a release of the Gopo Awards Gala sent to AGERPRES, cinema lovers can get involved, through the campaign, in helping the Ukrainian professionals in the field, whose life and artistic activity have been severely affected by the armed conflicts in their country.To help support them and to ensure the survival of a field strongly shaken by the context of the war, starting Tuesday, creators and cinephiles in Romania can donate 2 euros by sending a text message with the text FILM to 8840.All funds raised under the campaign will be distributed to professionals in the Ukrainian film industry with the help of the International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk (ICFR), a body established by the European Film Academy, together with the International Film Festival in Amsterdam and the Rotterdam International Film Festival.Joining this initiative, the Gopo Awards Gala offers film industry representatives and cinephile audiences in Romania the necessary tools to act in support of Ukrainian creators. The entire image campaign of the Gopo Awards 2022 bears the colours of the Ukrainian flag, in a message of solidarity with our neighbors, the press release states.The XVI-th edition of the Gopo Awards Gala will take place on May 3rd, at the I. L. Caragiale National Theatre in Bucharest.On the weekend of April 8-10, on TIFF Unlimited (https://unlimited.tiff.ro/) will be broadcast online the films nominated in the category Best European Film at the Gopo Awards 2022. They will be available for free viewing for 24 hours, some of them will be available later exclusively to subscriptions. The films nominated this year in the category of Best European Film are: "Adieu led Cons!" (directed by Albert Dupontel), "Another Round" (directed by Thomas Vinterberg), "Les Traducteurs" (directed by Régis Roinsard), "Annette" (directed by Leos Carax) and "Portrait of a Woman on Fire" (directed by Céline Sciamma).The Gopo Awards 2022 are organized by the Association for the Promotion of Romanian Film.