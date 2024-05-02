Romania's forex reserves down 2.7 pct, to 62.511 billion euros in April

As of end-April 2024, the forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) totalled 62.511 billion euros, down 2.7% compared to the level of 64.279 billion euros recorded at the end of March 2024, according to an BNR press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

Inflows recorded in April 2024 amounted to 1.338 billion euros, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, inflows into the accounts of the Ministry of Public Finance, of the European Commission and other.There were also outflows of 3.106 billion euros, representing the change in minimum foreign exchange reserves (including the repayment of the Ministry of Finance's euro-denominated bond issue of approximately 1.492 billion euros) and others.Romania's gold holdings remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes worth 7.189 billion euros, as per the current international prices.Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) as of 30 April 2024 were 69.700 billion euros, compared to 71.177 billion euros as of 31 March 2024.Payments due this May on the public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency-denominated debt amount to roughly 148 million euros.