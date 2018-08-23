 
     
Gov't ordinance supporting public local administration to carry out EU-funded projects

The government approved at the sitting this Thursday an ordinance providing support to local authorities with carrying out projects financed from European funds, government spokesperson Nelu Barbu announced in a release. He added that the regulatory act was promoted by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Administration. 


"This is a support mechanism that allows local public administration units to access (...) this year loans from privatization proceeds, registered with the Treasury, within the amount of 800 million lei. The funds can be used to ensure pre-financing and / or co-financing of projects funded from non-reimbursable external funds, including non-eligible expenses related to the projects," Nelu Barbu said. 

"This measure stimulates attracting EU funds for the financing of local infrastructure projects - sewerage, schools, hospitals or roads," said Nelu Barbu. 

"The measures contribute to the accomplishment of the government's major priority of improving the absorption of EU funds and ensuring the co-financing of projects funded under national programs," the release also said.

