Gov't passes decision on coordination system of EU Strategy for Danube Region implementation

The Executive's spokesman Nelu Barbu announced on Thursday that the government decision on the functioning of the national coordination system for the implementation of the European Union Strategy for the Danube Region was adopted on Thursday.

"This normative act was adopted in the context of the International Danube Day being celebrated annually on June 29. The document establishes the governance structure of the national strategy and the functioning and the coordination of the implementation process, stipulates coordination responsibilities at national level of the European Union Strategy for the Danube Region by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Minister Delegate for European Affairs, but also the tasks of implementing the objectives of the 11 priority areas by the sectoral ministries," the spokesman said in a press statement.Nelu Barbu mentioned that the targeted ministries are: Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Regional Development and Public Administration, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture and National Identity, Ministry for Romanians Abroad, Department for Interethnic Relations, Ministry of Waters and Forestry, Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Research and Innovation, Ministry of National Education, Ministry of Communications and Information Society, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Business Milieu, Commerce and Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Internal Affairs.On Thursday, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said that starting with November, Romania will take over the Presidency of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region."This mandate coincides with another stage of interest for Romania in its European course, namely taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, both of which are particularly important for shaping the image of our country towards the European partners. I believe it is necessary to correlate our decisions and actions in order to achieve our proposed goals for the two presidencies. That is why, through the decision we will adopt today, we will establish clear responsibilities for the implementation of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region," she said.