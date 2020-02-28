Governing programme of Citu Cabinet almost identical with the one of Orban II Cabinet

The governing programme of the Citu Cabinet is almost identical with the one of the Orban II Cabinet, except for several modifications in the transport, healthcare, labour and social protection chapters.

Thus, the governing programme of the Executive led by Florin Citu proposes new concrete measures to restructure CFR Marfa and TAROM, namely to continue their activity for a short period and to make them profitable again in the long run.Moreover, in the same area, transport, the programme says that the entire project portfolio transferred from the National Commission for Strategy and Prognosis to the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communication, after the modification of the law on the public-private partnership, steps will be initiated for drafting the updated technical-economic documentation to analyze the viability of the projects and determine the estimated values for the execution of the projects.In the healthcare chapter, the Government, through the Health Ministry and the other ministries and institutions involved, will improve and expand the capacity of prevention and reaction to crisis and public health events through specific measures.In the labour and social protection field, a new principal measure got introduced stipulating the intensification of such information/awareness campaigns at the communities level, and ensuring the professional training for all categories of specialists in fields such as equality of chances between men and women, prevention and combat of domestic violence (mainly: policemen, social assistants, prosecutors, judges, lawyers etc.)Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu on Friday submitted to Parliament the list of ministers and the governing programme of his Cabinet.The Executive Bureau of the PNL on Friday unanimously approved the list and governing programme of the Citu Cabinet, with just one modification having been operated in the composition of the new Government, namely at the Ministry of Finance, where the new proposal is Lucian Heius.Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu also mentioned the governing programme includes some modification in the Transport and healthcare chapters.