Government approves decision on state of alert 30-day extension, starting December 14

The Government approved the decision under which the state of alert on the entire territory of Romania is extended by 30 days, starting December 14, Government representatives informed on Friday, according to AGERPRES

The Government Decision was adopted according to the proposals approved in the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) meeting on Thursday.

CNSU Decision 58 keeps the existing restrictions and sanitary protection measures in force, adding one referring to the organisation and conduct of cable transport operators activities on ski slopes, in the conditions to be established by common order of the Health and Economy, Energy and Business Environment Ministers.