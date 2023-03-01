Government, compelled by Court of Appeal to organize elections at the Bucharest Sector 5 City Hall

The government is compelled by the Bucharest Court of Appeal to organize elections at the Sector 5 City Hall, according to a press release from Save Romania Union (USR) Bucharest sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

In the process by which the USR candidate for the Mayor of Sector 5, Alexandru Dimitriu, asked the court to compel the Government to organize elections for the local forum, according to the law, the Bucharest Court of Appeal gave him a win.

The court reasoned that the provisions of the Administrative Code requiring the organization of elections within 90 days from the moment of the vacancy of the post of mayor of Sector 5 were violated.

"The court confirms the abuse committed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - National Liberal Party (PNL) government by not organizing the elections for the Sector 5 City Hall. I call upon (PM, ed. n.) Ciuca and (Interior minister, ed. n.) Bode to at least now, at the 11th hour, respect the laws and the Romanian Constitution and stop blocking the rights of the citizens of Sector 5 to choose their mayor," declared Alexandru Dimitriu.