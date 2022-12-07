Government debt ammounts to over 646 billion RON, in September, representing 47.6% of GDP

The debt of the public administration (government debt) amounted, in September, to 646.073 billion RON, compared to 628.289 billion RON in August and 577.521 billion RON at the end of last year, according to the data published on Wednesday by the Ministry of Finance.

As a percentage of GDP, government debt dropped to 47.6%, compared to 48.8% the previous month.

In September, the medium and long-term debt was 619.437 billion RON, and the short-term debt was 26.635 billion RON.

The largest part of this debt, namely 535.081 billion RON, was represented by state securities. The loans amounted to 97.79 billion RON.

The debt in euros amounted to 299.394 billion RON equivalent, the one in the national currency - 284.21 billion RON, and the debt in US dollars - 61.42 billion RON equivalent.AGERPRES