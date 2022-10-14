Government debt in August amounts to almost 628.3 billion RON, representing 48.8% of GDP

The debt of the public administration (government debt) amounted, in August, to 628.289 billion RON, compared to 628.39 billion RON in July and 577.14 billion lei at the end of last year, according to the data published on Friday by the Ministry of Finance, told Agerpres.

As a percentage of GDP, government debt remained at 48.8%, the same as in the previous month or the end of 2021.

In August, the medium and long-term debt was 602.258 billion RON, and the short-term debt was 26.03 billion RON.

The largest part of this debt, namely 516.008 billion RON, was represented by state securities. The loans amounted to 100.051 billion RON.

The debt in euros amounted to 288.54 billion RON equivalent, that in the national currency - 279.597 billion RON, and the debt in US dollars - 58.813 billion RON equivalent.

The debt of the central public administration amounted, at the end of August, to 611.265 billion RON, of which 585.256 billion RON in the medium and long term. Most of the debt of the central administration was contracted in euros (288.413 billion RON, equivalent) and in lei (266.703 billion RON).

The debt of the local public administration amounts to 17.024 billion RON, of which 17.001 billion RON in the medium and long term.

The internal debt of the public administration was, in August, 308.343 billion RON (23.9.1% of GDP), of which 296.067 billion RON was the debt of the central administration and 12.276 billion RON was the debt of the local administration.

According to MF data, the external debt of the public administration was 319.945 billion RON (24.8% of GDP), of which 315.197 billion RON was the external debt of the central public administration and 4.748 billion RON was the external debt of the local public administration.