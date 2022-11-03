Government declares its pro-business position, hence largest investment allocation amount

"The government that I represent makes everything that is humanly possible to be able to use the European funds made available, funds that reach the figure of 90 billion (euros, ed. n.) and that are waiting to be drawn and invested in accordance with the vision of the business environment in our country," the prime minister assessed.According to him, international financial institutions recognized Romania's economic growth and the World Bank confirmed the figure of 4.6%.He mentioned that the Romanian business environment, Romanian investors work well with consulting companies, with the business environment and with foreign investors "to contribute to the credible evolution of the Romanian economy"."I can say that, in these 30 years, certainly not only due to the Ernst&Young company, but to the entire activity carried out by similar companies and the involvement of foreign investments and, of course, Romanian investments, Romania's GDP has grown nine times, and the number of companies increased 14 times. Practically, this progress was achieved against the background of continuous transformations (...) and we could and can today enjoy an economic and social construct that is recognized in our country and in the environment of international affairs," the prime minister also said."I want to address one more topic, it's the topic that we assumed as a national objective, namely: access to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. It was an objective that we passed due to the lack of priorities since December of last year, when we took over the government and which we managed to carry out in such a way that this year we receive the road map to accede to the OECD," added the prime minister.The premier recalled that the National Investment and Trade Agency was created, in accordance with OECD standards."We hope that you will see in this institution the place where you can have an open dialogue and where you can benefit from the necessary information to use the investment opportunities in Romania and, at the same time, the place to promote Romanian products, 'made in Romania'," he added."I would like us to know that our citizens have a financial education, they have an economic education and will be part of everything that can represent business opportunities and that as many Romanians as possible become entrepreneurs. It is not an idealistic desire. Our citizens have creativity, they have courage, they have will, they just need some knowledge and encouragement to be able to understand and join in everything that this trend of business development means," the prime minister concluded.